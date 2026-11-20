Luxury wedding bus hits tanker near Derol, Gujarat 2 dead
Early Friday morning, a luxury bus carrying wedding guests crashed into a tanker on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Derol, Gujarat.
Sadly, two people lost their lives and 47 others were hurt in the collision while traveling from Dhoraji to Surat.
Most of 47 admitted discharged
Emergency teams arrived fast, rushing everyone injured to Bharuch Civil Hospital.
Most of the 47 admitted had minor injuries and were able to go home after treatment.
This incident is another reminder of why strict safety checks on major highways really matter.