Lxme-EY: Indian women earn ₹73 and contribute 18% to GDP
A new Lxme-EY report shows women in India now earn ₹73 for every ₹100 men make, and contribute 18% to the country's GDP.
The good news? Women's access to banking has jumped from just 26% in 2011 to more than 89% in 2024, so more women are getting involved with money matters than ever before.
Women score 28.1% on Lxme-EY index
Even with better access, women-led households spend more of their expenditure on food and essentials (53.8%) compared to male-led homes (47.6%), making it tough to save or invest.
Women make up nearly a quarter of India's mutual fund investors and 28% of registered SIP accounts, often starting later and with smaller amounts.
Plus, while digital banking is catching on (69% use it), lower smartphone ownership holds many back.
With many accounts mainly used for cash withdrawals or government transfers, the overall Lxme-EY Women's Financial Prosperity Index for women sits at just 28.1%, showing there's still a long way to go for true financial equality.