Lxme-EY: Indian women earn ₹73 and contribute 18% to GDP

Women score 28.1% on Lxme-EY index

Even with better access, women-led households spend more of their expenditure on food and essentials (53.8%) compared to male-led homes (47.6%), making it tough to save or invest.

Women make up nearly a quarter of India's mutual fund investors and 28% of registered SIP accounts, often starting later and with smaller amounts.

Plus, while digital banking is catching on (69% use it), lower smartphone ownership holds many back.

With many accounts mainly used for cash withdrawals or government transfers, the overall Lxme-EY Women's Financial Prosperity Index for women sits at just 28.1%, showing there's still a long way to go for true financial equality.