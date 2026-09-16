M. Gireesh arrested in Kozhikode for Chevayur attempted murder case
India
CPI(M) district secretariat member M. Gireesh was arrested in Kozhikode for his alleged role in a violent clash during the 2024 Chevayur bank election, which left one person seriously injured.
He faces attempted murder charges along with CPI(M) branch member C.P. Jaleel, and the case is being handled by a Special Investigation Team.
CPI(M) calls arrest political, Congress welcomes
The incident also injured a Congress worker and sparked fresh tension between CPI(M) and Congress in Kerala.
While CPI(M)'s district secretary M. Mehboob called the arrest politically motivated and promised to fight it legally, Kozhikode District Congress Committee president and Koyilandy MLA K. Praveenkumar welcomed the arrest, underscoring how charged local politics has become lately.