M K Stalin cancels Bengaluru visit after Shivakumar requested it
India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has called off his Bengaluru visit, which was supposed to help sort out the ongoing Cauvery water-sharing row with Karnataka's D K Shivakumar.
The cancelation came after Shivakumar requested it, citing growing protests and tensions in Karnataka.
DMK moves SC over 3,500 cusecs
Tamil Nadu is not happy with the order that asks Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water daily, and the DMK party has moved the Supreme Court to compel Karnataka to release the 3,500 cusecs already ordered.