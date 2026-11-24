M. Karunanidhi statues allegedly vandalized in Erode, DMK offices damaged
Some unsettling news from Erode: Unidentified persons allegedly vandalized a statue of former Chief Minister and late DMK leader M. Karunanidhi and damaged several DMK party offices on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.
The statue at Panneerselvam Park had its black spectacles broken, and another statue in Modakurichi was also hit.
DMK members were understandably upset when they discovered the damage in the morning.
Library glass broken, DMK cadre tense
The unidentified persons allegedly did not stop at the statues: they also broke glass at a library beneath one of the statues and at a DMK office in Manalmedu, with damage to spots in Municipal Colony.
This incident has stirred up tension among DMK cadre in the district.