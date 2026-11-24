Some unsettling news from Erode: Unidentified persons allegedly vandalized a statue of former Chief Minister and late DMK leader M. Karunanidhi and damaged several DMK party offices on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

The statue at Panneerselvam Park had its black spectacles broken, and another statue in Modakurichi was also hit.

DMK members were understandably upset when they discovered the damage in the morning.