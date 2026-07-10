Maa Kali trawler with 15 missing in Bay of Bengal

Digha fishermen association alerts marine police

After the boat disappeared, the Digha Fishermen and Fish Traders's Association alerted the marine police, kicking off a search and rescue operation.

Swadesh Nayak, Secretary of the Shankarpur Fishermen and Fish Trawlers Association urged officials to bring in naval forces to speed things up.

Families are waiting anxiously for any updates, with Nayak sharing that "their families are devastated and anxiously waiting for their safe return."

So far, there has been no sign of the missing trawler.