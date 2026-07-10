Maa Kali trawler with 15 missing in Bay of Bengal
A fishing trawler called Maa Kali, carrying 15 crew members, went missing in the Bay of Bengal after setting out from West Bengal's Shankarpur Fishing Harbour on July 2.
The trawler lost contact, likely because of rough weather caused by a low-pressure system.
Among those on board were three fishermen from Odisha's Baleshwar district.
Digha fishermen association alerts marine police
After the boat disappeared, the Digha Fishermen and Fish Traders's Association alerted the marine police, kicking off a search and rescue operation.
Swadesh Nayak, Secretary of the Shankarpur Fishermen and Fish Trawlers Association urged officials to bring in naval forces to speed things up.
Families are waiting anxiously for any updates, with Nayak sharing that "their families are devastated and anxiously waiting for their safe return."
So far, there has been no sign of the missing trawler.