UIDAI discontinues its mAadhaar app in India
What's the story
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced the discontinuation of its mAadhaar app in the country. The change comes as part of UIDAI's transition to a more privacy-focused platform, the new Aadhaar app. The authority urged the users to make the switch in a recent post on its official X account.
App features
New Aadhaar app launched
The new Aadhaar app is a secure and paperless platform for Aadhaar Number Holders (ANHs) to access various services. It allows users to digitally verify their identity, update select details of their Aadhaar card, and access different Aadhaar-related services from their smartphones. The app has already been downloaded over 31 million times in less than five months since its launch.
User guide
How to download new Aadhaar app
The latest Aadhaar app comes with several useful features like mobile number and address update, e-Aadhaar download, QR-based selective sharing of Aadhaar credentials and digital contact card sharing. It also allows online appointment booking for Aadhaar Seva Kendras and tracking of Aadhaar update requests. The app can be downloaded on Android devices (version 9.0 or above) and Apple iPhones running iOS 16 or later after a one-time registration process.
Update process
Updating mobile number and address on the app
To update their mobile number, users have to verify the new one using OTP, complete face authentication, and pay the prescribed fee. For address updates, they can do it digitally through valid supporting documents. After logging in with a six-digit PIN, they need to navigate to the services and address update section of the app where they can upload a supporting document in JPG, PNG or PDF format.
Privacy protection
QR code-based offline verification
The Aadhaar app also offers a QR code-based offline verification feature for identity verification during hotel check-ins, hospital admissions, airport entry and gig workers/service partners verification. Users can display a QR code after logging in and anyone can scan it with their smartphone camera to instantly save their name and mobile number. This way, you can verify your identity digitally without carrying a physical Aadhaar card while ensuring privacy protection.