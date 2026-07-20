'Maaro sir': Protester takes blows from cops amid CJP protest 

The CJP has asked its supporters to "remain calm."

"Even if you've been stopped at certain points, remain calm and maintain peace. We will only win this with peace and love," the party said.

The movement was launched by Abhijeet Dipke as a satirical digital outfit, following comments by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant comparing certain unemployed youths to "cockroaches."

Activist Sonam Wangchuk joined Dipke in these protests on June 28 with an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.