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Home / News / India News / 'Maaro sir': Protester takes blows from cops amid CJP protest 
'Maaro sir': Protester takes blows from cops amid CJP protest 
CJP is demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan

'Maaro sir': Protester takes blows from cops amid CJP protest 

By Chanshimla Varah
Jul 20, 2026
01:33 pm
What's the story

A man was captured on video challenging security personnel to beat him after they launched a lathicharge on protesters ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's planned march to Parliament. In the videos, he was heard saying, "Maaro sir, maaro....maaro" as personnel continued to beat him with sticks. Thousands of supporters of CJP gathered in Delhi for their "Chalo Sansad" march on Monday even after Delhi Police denied permission for the march and imposed heavy security measures across central Delhi.

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Protest crackdown

Mobile internet suspended in parts of Delhi

As thousands of CJP supporters gathered at Jantar Mantar for the planned march, the police resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse the protesters.

Mobile internet services were also suspended in parts of Central Delhi.

Five metro stations, Rajiv Chowk, Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, and Seva Teerth, were closed over security concerns.

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Leadership and support

Dipke returned to India in June

The CJP has asked its supporters to "remain calm."

"Even if you've been stopped at certain points, remain calm and maintain peace. We will only win this with peace and love," the party said.

The movement was launched by Abhijeet Dipke as a satirical digital outfit, following comments by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant comparing certain unemployed youths to "cockroaches."

Activist Sonam Wangchuk joined Dipke in these protests on June 28 with an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

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Health issues

Protest causes chaos at several Delhi metro stations

However, Wangchuk was hospitalized by the police last Saturday due to health concerns.

In a handwritten note from the hospital on Monday, he said his fast would only end if the government took responsibility for alleged paper leaks or if political leaders assured him they would raise these issues in Parliament.

He has also written to the Medical Superintendent of Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, seeking release, even if temporary, to join the 'Sansad Chalo' march to Parliament.

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