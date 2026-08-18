MACE protest ends after management accepts demands following student death
The student protest at Mar Athanasius College of Engineering (MACE), Kothamangalam, wrapped up after the management agreed to major student demands.
The protest began following the death of Michi Marpu, a 20-year-old BTech student from Arunachal Pradesh, who was reportedly stressed by the college's strict "year-back" rule that required more credits than other colleges.
MACE lowers 5th semester credit requirement
After the management agreed to hold talks with student groups like SFI and KSU, MACE lowered the fifth semester credit requirement in accordance with KTU regulations and government orders and cut the "Save-a-Year" exam fee to ₹1,000.
Students affected by the old rule can now attend classes again.
The college also set up an inquiry committee to look into Marpu's case and promised a report within a week.
MACE officials step aside pending inquiry
The head of civil engineering and KTU coordinator will stay away from their duties until the inquiry is completed.
The management also announced financial help for Marpu's family.
With these changes in place, students called off their protest on August 18.