Macron's India visit: What's in store for the year ahead
French President Emmanuel Macron is in India this week, joining PM Narendra Modi in Mumbai on February 17 to launch the India-France Year of Innovation 2026.
The two leaders will meet to talk about everything from AI and defense to global challenges, then address a big innovation forum packed with startups, business leaders, and researchers.
Expect MOUs, press statements, and even a cultural show at the Gateway of India.
A year of innovation
This isn't just another diplomatic visit—India and France are rolling out a year-long series of events focused on AI, green tech, space, climate action, digital research, and more.
Over 110 French companies are teaming up with Indian partners across major cities.
With French firms already supporting 350,000 jobs here and $17 billion in turnover, this partnership could mean fresh opportunities for young professionals and entrepreneurs—plus a spotlight on Indian startups at global summits.