Macron's India visit: What's in store for the year ahead

A year of innovation

This isn't just another diplomatic visit—India and France are rolling out a year-long series of events focused on AI, green tech, space, climate action, digital research, and more.

Over 110 French companies are teaming up with Indian partners across major cities.

With French firms already supporting 350,000 jobs here and $17 billion in turnover, this partnership could mean fresh opportunities for young professionals and entrepreneurs—plus a spotlight on Indian startups at global summits.