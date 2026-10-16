Madan Lal allegedly kills son over ancestral land in Haryana
India
A family dispute over selling ancestral land in Haryana's Jind district turned tragic when Madan Lal, a former village head and ex-cop, allegedly shot and killed his 26-year-old son Murari Lal.
The argument started during the trip to sell the ancestral land in Taloda village and escalated inside the house after they returned home.
Madan Lal arrested, Arms Act case
Police say Madan Lal used his licensed pistol, firing five shots at his son.
Murari's wife filed a complaint, and the police registered a case against six people under new criminal laws and the Arms Act.
Madan Lal has been arrested and is now in police custody for further investigation into what led to this heartbreaking incident.