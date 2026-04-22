Madan Mohan Pradhan removed after alleged demand for sexual favors
India
Madan Mohan Pradhan, a senior police officer in Khandapada, Odisha, has been taken off duty after a woman accused him of demanding sexual favors to help with her son's assault case.
She claimed she had voice recordings as evidence, saying Pradhan pressured her to meet at a hotel and threatened to frame her and her husband if she refused.
Odisha police probe Pradhan faces charges
The local police chief has started an official investigation and moved Pradhan out of his post to keep things fair. He is now facing several charges under the criminal code.
Police say they will take strict action if the allegations are proven true.
This case is another reminder of the ongoing problem of harassment within law enforcement in India.