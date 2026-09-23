Madapla Chandramma rescued from swollen Nagavali river in Andhra Pradesh
A woman named Madapla Chandramma was saved from the swollen Nagavali River near Gottamangalapuram village, Andhra Pradesh, after being trapped by heavy rains on Tuesday evening.
Thanks to quick action by police, fire, and revenue teams, alerted after local cattle herders spotted Chandramma and informed local residents, the information was subsequently passed on to the police, she was safely pulled out on Tuesday and reunited with her family.
IMD warns deep depression near Kalingapatnam
The rescue happened in tough weather, as officials used ropes to bring Chandramma to safety.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has warned about a deep depression moving toward the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast.
With more rain and strong winds expected near Kalingapatnam, local authorities are urging everyone to stay away from rivers and streams for now.