Madapla Chandramma rescued from swollen Nagavali river in Andhra Pradesh

A woman named Madapla Chandramma was saved from the swollen Nagavali River near Gottamangalapuram village, Andhra Pradesh, after being trapped by heavy rains on Tuesday evening.

Thanks to quick action by police, fire, and revenue teams, alerted after local cattle herders spotted Chandramma and informed local residents, the information was subsequently passed on to the police, she was safely pulled out on Tuesday and reunited with her family.