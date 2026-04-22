Madhav Khattar arrested after St. Francis Xavier video sparks protests

Police allege Madhav Khattar scripted video

Police say Madhav helped script and spread the video online.

Event organizers admitted they coordinated with Madhav to get Gautam to speak, but the Sanatan Dharma Raksha Samiti (which hosted the event) stressed that his invitation was just to talk about Sanatan Dharma, not make controversial statements.

They've expressed regret over what was said, making it clear those were personal views, not theirs.