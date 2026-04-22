Madhav Khattar arrested after St. Francis Xavier video sparks protests
Madhav Khattar, brother of YouTuber Gautam Khattar, was arrested by Goa Police in Uttarakhand after he filmed and shared Gautam's controversial comments about St. Francis Xavier at a recent event in Goa.
The video sparked protests and complaints for allegedly disturbing communal harmony, and authorities have now issued a lookout notice to stop Gautam from leaving the country.
Police allege Madhav Khattar scripted video
Police say Madhav helped script and spread the video online.
Event organizers admitted they coordinated with Madhav to get Gautam to speak, but the Sanatan Dharma Raksha Samiti (which hosted the event) stressed that his invitation was just to talk about Sanatan Dharma, not make controversial statements.
They've expressed regret over what was said, making it clear those were personal views, not theirs.