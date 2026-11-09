Madhu Bangarappa announces English-medium sections for 48,527 Karnataka government schools
Big update for students in Karnataka: the state is eventually adding English-medium sections to all 48,527 government schools.
Announced by School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa, this move is meant to give kids, especially in rural areas, more choice.
You can now study in English or Kannada, and Kannada isn't going anywhere; it'll stay a key part of the curriculum.
British Council to train Karnataka teachers
There's been a huge demand for English education, with many families turning to private schools for better job and exam prep.
By bringing English sections into government schools, the state hopes to keep more students enrolled and ease financial pressure on families.
To make sure teachers are ready, Karnataka is teaming up with the British Council for training.
The bilingual program started in 2019-20 in 6,539 schools and keeps growing: in Bengaluru North and Bengaluru South, 1,103 of the 1,465 government schools have already received approval to run English-medium primary classes, and around 2,000 schools started English-medium sections in 2024-25.