Madhu Bangarappa announces free notebooks for Karnataka government school students
Big news for students: starting next academic year, everyone from LKG to Class 12 in Karnataka's government schools will get free notebooks.
Announced by School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa, this move.
Karnataka launches bilingual schooling, hires 17,000
Karnataka is also rolling out bilingual education, so parents can pick English or Kannada as the teaching language (Kannada stays compulsory).
Plus, over 1,300 new public schools are being set up with free bus rides from June next year.
To support all this, the state is hiring 17,000 new teachers. Recruitment details are coming soon.