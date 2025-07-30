Next Article
Madhya Pradesh: 12,000 schools run by single teachers
In Madhya Pradesh, more than 12,000 government schools are being run by a single teacher each because of major staff shortages.
Things might get tougher soon—starting next academic year, these teachers will also have to handle pre-primary (Balvatika) classes for Anganwadi kids, all with barely any extra training.
Teachers are doing their best to keep learning going
In places like Agar Malwa, just three teachers juggle eight classes and everything from teaching to organizing mid-day meals—often without basics like electricity.
Many schools still lack toilets or ramps.
Despite the pressure and limited resources, teachers like Rekha Bhatnagar are doing their best to keep learning going for their students.