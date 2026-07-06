Madhya Pradesh 1st state to include Hindus on Wakf Board
India
Madhya Pradesh made history by becoming the first state to add non-Muslim members to its Wakf Board, thanks to the new Wakf (Amendment) Act of 2025.
For the first time, two Hindus, Manoj Malpani and Animesh Bhargava, are on board.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav named Sanwar Patel as chairman, and the government later made it official.
Najma Heptulla among Wakf board members
Alongside the new Hindu members, you'll find Najma Heptulla (serving until 2028), Atif Aqueel, Faizan Khan, Fatema Choudhary, Shaista Sultan, and Shabana Khan.
There's also an ex-officio member from the Backwards Classes and Minority Welfare Department.
The board looks after Wakf properties and makes sure they're used for religious events, education, and community welfare, so it's a pretty important gig.