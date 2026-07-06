Madhya Pradesh 1st state to include Hindus on Wakf Board India Jul 06, 2026

Madhya Pradesh made history by becoming the first state to add non-Muslim members to its Wakf Board, thanks to the new Wakf (Amendment) Act of 2025.

For the first time, two Hindus, Manoj Malpani and Animesh Bhargava, are on board.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav named Sanwar Patel as chairman, and the government later made it official.