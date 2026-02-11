Madhya Pradesh: 60-year-old woman killed, 25 injured in tractor-trolley overturn India Feb 11, 2026

A tragic accident struck Raisen district, Madhya Pradesh, when a tractor-trolley carrying 32 villagers—members of a tribal community—flipped over on Tuesday evening.

The group was heading home to Bhiladiya after a religious program when the vehicle lost control and overturned in Gadhi village.

Sadly, 60-year-old Ayodhya Bai died at the scene, while 25 others were hurt.