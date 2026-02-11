Madhya Pradesh: 60-year-old woman killed, 25 injured in tractor-trolley overturn
India
A tragic accident struck Raisen district, Madhya Pradesh, when a tractor-trolley carrying 32 villagers—members of a tribal community—flipped over on Tuesday evening.
The group was heading home to Bhiladiya after a religious program when the vehicle lost control and overturned in Gadhi village.
Sadly, 60-year-old Ayodhya Bai died at the scene, while 25 others were hurt.
Injured kids being treated
Among the injured, seven—including four kids—are in serious condition and are being treated at Gairatganj Civil Hospital.