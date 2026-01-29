Madhya Pradesh: 7-year-old girl raped and murdered by teen relative

What's happening now

Investigators say the accused assaulted the girl near the canal and threw her into the water when she screamed, causing her to drown.

The post-mortem confirmed both sexual assault and drowning as causes of death.

A relative was detained, and a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and other provisions for rape and murder.

The case will be heard in juvenile court, while police presence has increased in response to local outrage over safety for young girls.