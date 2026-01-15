Madhya Pradesh: All passengers safe after bus fire near Raisen
A bus headed from Indore to Rewa caught fire around 1:30am or 2am near Bamhori Dhaba in Madhya Pradesh after a rear tire burst and leaking diesel fueled the flames.
Even though the fire spread fast and destroyed the bus (and everyone's luggage), approximately 50 passengers managed to get out; some suffered minor injuries.
Quick-thinking truck driver saves the day
A truck driver behind the bus noticed flames coming from a tire and tried to warn the driver, but was ignored until he blocked the road himself.
Thanks to his persistence, everyone got out in time—though some had minor injuries from jumping off in a panic.
Stranded overnight, but lessons learned
With no backup transport ready, passengers spent hours stranded by the highway until another bus of the same company arrived on the route on Thursday morning.
The incident is a reminder of how quickly things can go wrong on busy highways—and why it pays to stay alert on long trips.