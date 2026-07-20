Madhya Pradesh approves draft Uniform Civil Code to update laws
Madhya Pradesh just approved the draft for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill, aiming to update marriage, inheritance, and family laws across the state.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called it a "landmark decision," saying it supports equality and justice as promised in the Constitution.
The draft was prepared by a seven-member committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice (Retd.) Ranjana Prakash Desai.
UCC bill mandates monogamy and registration
The UCC Bill makes monogamy the only legal form of marriage and bans practices like Nikah Halala and Triple Talaq.
It requires official registration for marriages, divorces, and live-in relationships.
Inheritance rules will treat sons, daughters, widows, and widowers equally.
Women in live-in relationships get the right to maintenance if abandoned, and their children are recognized as legitimate heirs.
The bill excludes Scheduled Tribes and nomadic communities with protected customary traditions to respect constitutional safeguards, sparking debate between BJP (in favor) and Congress (against).