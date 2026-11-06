Madhya Pradesh approves ₹63,296cr plan for 5 expressways linking cities
Big news for road trips and easier travel: Madhya Pradesh just approved a huge ₹63,296 crore plan to build five brand-new expressways.
These highways will stretch 1,398km across the state, making it way simpler to get between cities like Bhopal, Mandsaur, Sagar, and Satna.
MPRDC renames highway, fund starts tenders
At the key MPRDC meeting led by Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, officials said the tender process for selecting DPR consultants is underway for more routes (like Bhopal-Gwalior and Katni-Singrauli).
They also renamed the corporation's proposed Highway Fund as Viksit Madhya Pradesh Sankalp Path, decided on new senior roles, 100% divestment of equity in the four-lane Jaora-Nayagaon BOT project, bought a building in Bhopal, and even made tolls free for combine harvesters at state-run plazas.