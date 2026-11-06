Madhya Pradesh approves ₹63,296cr plan for 5 expressways linking cities

At the key MPRDC meeting led by Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, officials said the tender process for selecting DPR consultants is underway for more routes (like Bhopal-Gwalior and Katni-Singrauli).

They also renamed the corporation's proposed Highway Fund as Viksit Madhya Pradesh Sankalp Path, decided on new senior roles, 100% divestment of equity in the four-lane Jaora-Nayagaon BOT project, bought a building in Bhopal, and even made tolls free for combine harvesters at state-run plazas.