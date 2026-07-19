Madhya Pradesh approves UCC bill mandating marriage and divorce registration
Madhya Pradesh just took a big step by approving a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill.
If passed, this law would set the same rules for marriage, divorce, and inheritance for everyone, no matter their religion.
It bans things like triple talaq, polygamy, and nikah halala, and makes it mandatory to officially register marriages and divorces.
Scheduled Tribes and constitutionally protected groups are not included.
UCC bill to be introduced Monday
The UCC bill will be introduced in the state assembly's monsoon session starting Monday.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said it was aimed at equality, equity, justice, and secularism.
There are also new rules: live-in relationships must be registered within a month, everyone gets equal inheritance rights regardless of parentage, and all records go digital, making things clearer for everyone involved.