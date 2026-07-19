Madhya Pradesh approves Uniform Civil Code with tribal area exemptions

The UCC bans polygamy, sets marriage ages at 21 for men and 18 for women, and makes registering marriages compulsory.

Live-in relationships now have to be registered within a month; a married man who enters a live-in relationship with another woman could face up to five years in jail.

Sons and daughters will get equal inheritance rights.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the move has strong public support, especially from Muslim women, while Congress leaders argue it is just a distraction from bigger issues like jobs and inflation.