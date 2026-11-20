Madhya Pradesh Cabinet removes 2 child limit for government jobs
Big update from Madhya Pradesh: the state has removed its rule that barred people with more than two living children from getting government jobs.
This change was approved in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on November 18, 2026.
Until now, having more than two living children could actually disqualify you or even count as misconduct if you were a serving government employee.
Madhya Pradesh cites declining fertility
Fertility rates are dropping in both Madhya Pradesh and across India, so the old policy did not really fit anymore.
The move also follows calls to rethink population rules because of worries about demographic balance.
The state says this is because of the declining fertility rates in the State as well as in the country.