Madhya Pradesh Cabinet scraps 2-child policy for government jobs
Big update from Madhya Pradesh: the state has officially scrapped its two-child policy for government jobs.
This means people with more than two children are no longer barred from applying for state government positions.
The decision was made at a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.
Madhya Pradesh staff spared 2-child penalties
The new rules also protect current employees.
Earlier, having more than two children could get you in trouble at work, and even lead to penalties if your third child was born on or after January 26, 2001.
Now, that's no longer an issue, so existing staff can breathe easier about their job security.