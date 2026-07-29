Madhya Pradesh farmers breach barricades, demand MSP purchase of moong

More than 2,000 farmers in Madhya Pradesh reportedly broke through police barricades and are now protesting just outside Bhopal.

Their main demands? They want the government to buy all their moong crops at the official minimum price (MSP) and to get rid of the e-token system for procurement and fertilizer distribution.

The group tried heading to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's house but was stopped and have set up their protest on a highway instead.