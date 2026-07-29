Madhya Pradesh farmers breach barricades, demand MSP purchase of moong
More than 2,000 farmers in Madhya Pradesh reportedly broke through police barricades and are now protesting just outside Bhopal.
Their main demands? They want the government to buy all their moong crops at the official minimum price (MSP) and to get rid of the e-token system for procurement and fertilizer distribution.
The group tried heading to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's house but was stopped and have set up their protest on a highway instead.
State committee includes Aidal Singh Kansana
The state government met with farmer leaders on Tuesday, but nothing was settled.
Now, a committee, including Agriculture Minister Aidal Singh Kansana, will take over talks, with another meeting planned for Wednesday evening.
Yadav says he hopes things can be sorted out through conversation and wants everyone to keep things peaceful.