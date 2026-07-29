Madhya Pradesh farmers clash with police after failed government talks
India
Farmers in Madhya Pradesh clashed with police after weeks of protests and failed talks with the state government.
The farmers have been pushing for better crop prices, loan waivers, and improved support for agricultural infrastructure, but their main demands still have not been met.
Police broke up march, talks expected
Things got heated when protesters tried to march toward government offices, leading to confrontations with police who moved in to break up the crowd.
The situation is still tense: authorities say more talks are coming, but farmers are not backing down any time soon.