Madhya Pradesh farmers end Bhopal protest after MSP, fertilizer assurances
Farmers in Madhya Pradesh have wrapped up their protest after the state government agreed to several of their requests.
The big rally in Bhopal brought attention to issues like fair crop prices (MSP) and getting fertilizers on time.
With these concerns addressed, the groups decided to end their demonstration peacefully.
Government raises moong procurement to 60%
The government are now buying more moong crops, raising procurement from 25% to 60% for eligible farmers.
They have also extended the crop buying deadline to August 20, giving farmers more time, and paused the e-token system for fertilizer until it is reviewed.
Prateek Sharma, state coordinator of the Rashtravadi Kisan Army, said everyone was satisfied with these changes, and arrangements were made so protesters could head home safely.