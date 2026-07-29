Madhya Pradesh farmers reached Bhopal demanding MSP for moong

The farmers, led by Samyukta Kisan Morcha, began their protest with a sit-in before embarking on a 70-km march from Narmadapuram to Bhopal.

This year's moong harvest is huge, over 2 million metric tons, but the Center will only buy about one-fourth of it at MSP.

The state agriculture minister has asked for more central support so farmers aren't left hanging with unsold crops.