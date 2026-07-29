Madhya Pradesh farmers reached Bhopal demanding MSP for moong
Farmers in Madhya Pradesh passed through police barricades after police let them give way and reached Bhopal on Tuesday, demanding the government buy all their moong crop at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).
With market prices dropping, they're worried about big losses.
They're also frustrated with glitches in the state's e-token system and delays getting affordable fertilizer.
Center to buy quarter at MSP
The farmers, led by Samyukta Kisan Morcha, began their protest with a sit-in before embarking on a 70-km march from Narmadapuram to Bhopal.
This year's moong harvest is huge, over 2 million metric tons, but the Center will only buy about one-fourth of it at MSP.
The state agriculture minister has asked for more central support so farmers aren't left hanging with unsold crops.