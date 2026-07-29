Madhya Pradesh farmers stage indefinite Bhopal protest for moong MSP
Farmers in Madhya Pradesh have kicked off an indefinite protest in Bhopal, asking the government to buy all their Moong crop at the official Minimum Support Price (MSP).
Led by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, thousands have set up camp with food and bedding.
Their big asks? Scrap the e-token system, which they say limits how much they can sell, and guarantee full MSP procurement.
Cap forces farmers' moong below MSP
This year, each farmer is allowed to sell only one quintal and 20kg of Moong to the government, way down from last year's four quintals and 80kg.
Because of this cap, most are forced to sell leftover crops to private traders for just ₹5,600 per quintal instead of the MSP rate of ₹8,768.
The state says it's asked for help from Delhi, but farmers aren't convinced and plan to keep protesting until their demands are met.