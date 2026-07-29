Madhya Pradesh farmers stage indefinite Bhopal protest for moong MSP

Farmers in Madhya Pradesh have kicked off an indefinite protest in Bhopal, asking the government to buy all their Moong crop at the official Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Led by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, thousands have set up camp with food and bedding.

Their big asks? Scrap the e-token system, which they say limits how much they can sell, and guarantee full MSP procurement.