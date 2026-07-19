Madhya Pradesh Guna crash near Bhadaura kills family of 3

A heartbreaking accident in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district took the lives of a couple and their seven-year-old son on Sunday.

Around 4:45pm a speeding car crashed into their motorcycle near Bhadaura village, about 25km from the district center.

The family, Manoj Kushwaha (34), his wife Malti (30), and their son Kartik, were all residents of Piprauda village.