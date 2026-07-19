Madhya Pradesh Guna crash near Bhadaura kills family of 3
India
A heartbreaking accident in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district took the lives of a couple and their seven-year-old son on Sunday.
Around 4:45pm a speeding car crashed into their motorcycle near Bhadaura village, about 25km from the district center.
The family, Manoj Kushwaha (34), his wife Malti (30), and their son Kartik, were all residents of Piprauda village.
Car from Gwalior seized, driver arrested
Police said the impact was so severe that all three died instantly.
The car, which was coming from Gwalior, has been seized and its driver arrested.
An investigation is underway to find out exactly what led to this tragic collision.