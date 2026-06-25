Madhya Pradesh High Court dismisses defamation case against Rahul Gandhi
India
Rahul Gandhi is off the hook: Madhya Pradesh High Court has dismissed a defamation case against him.
The case was started by Kartikeya Singh, son of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, after Gandhi accidentally mentioned Singh in a 2018 rally while talking about the Panama Papers scandal.
Kartikeya Singh accepts regret, drops complaint
Gandhi sent a written expression of regret to the court on Wednesday, explaining he mixed up names and meant someone else.
Kartikeya accepted the regret and agreed to drop his complaint.
With that, the legal drama officially ended: no more court dates for this one.