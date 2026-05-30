Madhya Pradesh High Court orders explanation over Kanha tiger deaths
India
Eight tigers have died recently at Kanha National Park, and now the Madhya Pradesh High Court wants answers.
On May 30, 2026, the court gave the state government and the forest department two weeks to explain what went wrong and what is being done to prevent more losses.
Subit Chakraborty seeks CDV details
This all started after advocate Subit Chakraborty raised concerns that canine distemper virus, or CDV, might be behind the deaths of several tigers, including tigresses T-141 and T-122.
He is asking for details on veterinary checks, disease control steps, and whether enough is being done, such as vaccinations, to keep the rest of Kanha's tigers safe.