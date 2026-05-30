Madhya Pradesh High Court orders explanation over Kanha tiger deaths

Subit Chakraborty seeks CDV details

This all started after advocate Subit Chakraborty raised concerns that canine distemper virus, or CDV, might be behind the deaths of several tigers, including tigresses T-141 and T-122.

He is asking for details on veterinary checks, disease control steps, and whether enough is being done, such as vaccinations, to keep the rest of Kanha's tigers safe.