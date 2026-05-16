Madhya Pradesh High Court recognizes Bhojshala, seeks Saraswati idol repatriation

Found 1875, now at British Museum

Back in 1875, this four-foot-tall, Sanskrit-inscribed statue was found during a dig at Bhojshala.

Just five years later, a British officer shipped it off to England, where it's been ever since, now one of millions of artifacts at the British Museum.

India has managed to bring cultural treasures home before (like six items from Glasgow Museum in 2022), so there's growing hope that this historic Saraswati could make her way back too.