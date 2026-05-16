Madhya Pradesh High Court rules Dhar Bhojshala is Saraswati temple
India
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has decided that the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula mosque complex in Dhar is actually a temple dedicated to goddess Saraswati.
The judges leaned on key points from the Supreme Court's 2019 Ayodhya verdict and looked at archeological finds, Archaeological Survey of India reports, and old records before making their call.
Court applies preponderance of probability standard
Instead of focusing on who owns the property, the court looked at what the site really represents.
They said cases like this are about preponderance of probability, not absolute proof.
Even if idols are missing or destroyed, it doesn't erase a place's religious purpose.
Archeological evidence—like carvings and inscriptions—played a big role here.