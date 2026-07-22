Madhya Pradesh IAS Anurag Jain named NITI Aayog CEO today
India
Big update: Anurag Jain, a senior IAS officer from Madhya Pradesh, has just been picked as the new chief executive officer of NITI Aayog, India's main policy think tank.
The official nod came today, and Jain will step into the role right away.
Tenure until extension or 2 years
Jain's time as CEO will last either until his service extension wraps up or for two years, whichever comes first.
He'll work under the same terms as the previous CEO.
All eyes are on him to steer NITI Aayog's key projects and help shape big decisions for India's future.