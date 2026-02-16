Madhya Pradesh IAS officer marries for 3rd time

Prasad's personal life

Prasad, who cracked the IAS exam in 2014 with an impressive All India Rank, now heads the Madhya Pradesh Employment Guarantee Council.

His personal life has seen a few turns—he first married Riju Bafna (also an IAS officer), but they later divorced.

His second marriage was to Misha Singh, another IAS officer who moved states for him; they parted ways after four years.