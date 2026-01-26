Madhya Pradesh: Illegal clay mine collapse kills 3, including 2 minors
In Singrauli district, an unregulated clay mine suddenly caved in on Sunday, January 25, 2026, taking the lives of Preeti Singh (10), Basanti (16), and Phulmati Yadav (50).
Two others—Kaushalya Singh (50) and Sakmuni Singh (45)—were pulled out alive and taken to a local health center for treatment; reports described their conditions as varying from unconscious to stable but under observation.
What happened and what's next?
The group was digging up "chui mitti," a white clay used for plastering homes in villages, when the ground gave way around 1:21pm.
Villagers rushed in with shovels to help before police arrived.
A JCB machine was brought in for rescue despite tricky soil conditions.
Police are now investigating the circumstances of the collapse at this unregulated pit.