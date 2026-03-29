Madhya Pradesh lifts 5 year ban on Bank of Baroda
India
Madhya Pradesh just did a quick U-turn: after banning Bank of Baroda for five years over alleged fund mismanagement in a government scheme, the state lifted the ban within a day.
The issue was about ₹1,751 crore not being deposited under the right account, which led to some serious finger-pointing.
Government accepts Bank of Baroda explanation
Turns out, Bank of Baroda stepped in fast with their side of the story, and that was enough for the government to reverse its decision almost immediately.
If the ban had stuck, it could have seriously hurt both the bank's business and reputation in handling government funds.
Now, things are back to normal and Bank of Baroda can keep doing business with the state (crisis averted)!