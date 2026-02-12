Madhya Pradesh man kills couple for allegedly practicing witchcraft
In Singrauli district, Madhya Pradesh, a man named Chhatrapati Singh killed his neighbors, Kewal Singh and Phulmati, after blaming them for his wife's miscarriage and infertility.
He invited them to his home for what he claimed was a prayer meeting, but instead attacked them with an ax.
Other neighbors who tried to help were injured before Singh locked himself inside.
Police arrest man, launch murder investigation
Police quickly arrested Singh and have launched a murder investigation.
Superintendent Manish Khatri shared that Singh's actions were driven by superstition—he believed his neighbors practiced witchcraft against his family.
Officers found puja materials at the scene, and a mud platform ('chabutara') had been constructed two days earlier; Superintendent Manish Khatri said the crime appears to have been planned.
A forensic team has collected necessary evidence from the scene as police work to piece together how this tragic event unfolded.