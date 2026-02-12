Madhya Pradesh man kills couple for allegedly practicing witchcraft India Feb 12, 2026

In Singrauli district, Madhya Pradesh, a man named Chhatrapati Singh killed his neighbors, Kewal Singh and Phulmati, after blaming them for his wife's miscarriage and infertility.

He invited them to his home for what he claimed was a prayer meeting, but instead attacked them with an ax.

Other neighbors who tried to help were injured before Singh locked himself inside.