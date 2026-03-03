Madhya Pradesh matches central government's DA hike
India
Madhya Pradesh just announced a 3% hike in dearness allowance (DA) for its government employees, taking it to 58%—now matching the central government's rate.
This update, rolled out after a cabinet meeting on March 2, is set to benefit around seven lakh employees and over three lakh pensioners across the state.
Employees to receive arrears from July 2025 to March 2026
Starting with April's salary (paid in May), employees will see their monthly take-home go up by ₹500 to ₹4,300 depending on their pay scale.
Plus, arrears from July 2025 to March 2026 will be paid out in six parts beginning May.
Pensioners will also benefit
Pensioners aren't left out—they'll receive the higher DA on their pensions for January and February 2026.
The timing is pretty sweet too, bringing some extra relief right around Holi season.