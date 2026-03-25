Madhya Pradesh: MP Board Class 5, 8 results out
India
Results are out for Madhya Pradesh's Class five and Class eight board exams!
If you took the tests this February, you can now find your scores online at rskmp.in.
Both exams wrapped up by February 28, with lakhs of students from government and private schools taking part.
How to check your results
Just grab your roll number or Samagra ID, head over to rskmp.in, and follow the link for the MP Board fifth or eighth results.
Enter your details, hit submit, and your marks will pop up, ready to download or screenshot for later.
For any extra info or updates, it's best to keep an eye on the official RSKMP website.