Madhya Pradesh: Murder victim's body taken home in garbage trolley
In Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, a murder victim's body was sent home after post-mortem recently—not in a hearse, but in a municipal garbage trolley.
The family had asked for a proper van but were told the government hearses were only for hospital deaths, leaving them no choice but to accept the humiliating transport.
'Mukti Vahan' vans just sit unused
This isn't the first time—it's happened before in other districts too.
Officials say hearses are available with paperwork, but families and police often find there's no real option.
Even though the state launched "Mukti Vahan" modern hearse vans back in April 2025, political delays mean many just sit unused.
As a result, grieving families are left to deal with both loss and indignity—highlighting how much needs fixing when it comes to basic dignity after death.