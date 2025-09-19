Madhya Pradesh: Murder victim's body taken home in garbage trolley

'Mukti Vahan' vans just sit unused

This isn't the first time—it's happened before in other districts too.

Officials say hearses are available with paperwork, but families and police often find there's no real option.

Even though the state launched "Mukti Vahan" modern hearse vans back in April 2025, political delays mean many just sit unused.

As a result, grieving families are left to deal with both loss and indignity—highlighting how much needs fixing when it comes to basic dignity after death.