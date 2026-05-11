Madhya Pradesh names Sanjay Dwivedi to probe Bargi Dam accident

Madhya Pradesh fires 3 cruise staff

The commission will dig into why the accident happened, how rescue efforts were handled, and whether safety rules for water tourism were actually followed. They have three months to report back.

Meanwhile, the government has fired three cruise staff members, suspended a resort manager, and a court has directed registration of an FIR against the cruise pilot and staff for allegedly abandoning passengers while saving himself.

The government has asked the commission to recommend measures for setting up Quick Response Teams at all water transport and tourism locations.