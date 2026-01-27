Madhya Pradesh: Patient dies after ambulance door jams at hospital

What went wrong and what's next?

Prasad received preliminary treatment at Ramnagar Community Health Centre and was later confirmed by doctors to be suffering from a brain hemorrhage before being referred to the district hospital.

The real issue happened right outside the hospital gate when the ambulance's rear door wouldn't open, forcing people to use tools and even kick it open.

The health department has admitted there was a malfunction and said Prasad died on the way.

An official probe is now underway into why this happened, as concerns grow over how well ambulances are maintained in Satna.