Madhya Pradesh: Patient dies after ambulance door jams at hospital
A 67-year-old man, Ram Prasad, lost his life after getting trapped inside a faulty ambulance at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel District Hospital in Satna.
He had collapsed at home and was being rushed for emergency treatment, but when the ambulance arrived, its rear door jammed.
Despite everyone's efforts to get him out quickly—including bystanders and hospital staff—he was declared dead on arrival.
What went wrong and what's next?
Prasad received preliminary treatment at Ramnagar Community Health Centre and was later confirmed by doctors to be suffering from a brain hemorrhage before being referred to the district hospital.
The real issue happened right outside the hospital gate when the ambulance's rear door wouldn't open, forcing people to use tools and even kick it open.
The health department has admitted there was a malfunction and said Prasad died on the way.
An official probe is now underway into why this happened, as concerns grow over how well ambulances are maintained in Satna.