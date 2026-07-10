Madhya Pradesh police probe 240 quintals of government ethanol rice
India
Police in Madhya Pradesh have started investigating claims that government rice meant for making ethanol was secretly diverted.
Instead of reaching the Chhindwara ethanol plant, a large batch of this rice, over 240 quintals, was found at a different mill during a surprise check.
Truck and rice seized, 3 probed
Three people are under the scanner: Rahul Pratap from AVJ Agrico Pvt Ltd, truck driver Durgesh Shendre, and mill owner Saurabh Sancheti.
Police think the group may have swapped out the good rice for cheaper stuff and sold the original to government depots.
Since their stories don't match up, police have seized both the truck and rice, and a Special Investigation Team is digging deeper into records to see what really happened.