Madhya Pradesh police probe 240 quintals of government ethanol rice

Truck and rice seized, 3 probed

Three people are under the scanner: Rahul Pratap from AVJ Agrico Pvt Ltd, truck driver Durgesh Shendre, and mill owner Saurabh Sancheti.

Police think the group may have swapped out the good rice for cheaper stuff and sold the original to government depots.

Since their stories don't match up, police have seized both the truck and rice, and a Special Investigation Team is digging deeper into records to see what really happened.