Madhya Pradesh probes Ken-Betwa Link Project resettlement and compensation complaints
Madhya Pradesh is looking into complaints about how people displaced by the massive Ken-Betwa Link Project are being compensated and resettled.
The move comes after opposition leaders raised concerns in the Assembly about unfair compensation, sketchy survey processes, and issues with Gram Sabha meetings.
The government says most families have already received payouts, but it promises to resolve any lingering problems within a month.
Ken-Betwa displaces Panna Chhatarpur families
This is India's first big river-linking project, meant to bring water and power to millions, but it's also forced over five thousand families in Panna and Chhatarpur districts to move.
Protests have picked up lately over claims of missing compensation and incomplete rehabilitation efforts.
Some people want a full judicial probe to make sure everyone gets treated fairly.