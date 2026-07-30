Madhya Pradesh raises moong procurement to 60% and extends deadlines
After days of protests, the Madhya Pradesh government has raised the moong procurement limit from 25% to 60%.
This means farmers can now sell more of their crop to the government, about three quintals per acre in places like Narmadapuram and Sehore.
The deadlines for booking slots and making final sales have also been extended to August 10 and August 20.
Farmers demand 100% procurement at MSP
Even with this update, many farmers say it's not enough. They're pushing for 100% procurement at minimum support price (MSP).
Some even marched near the chief minister's house, and farmer representative Subodh Raikhere called the move "a lollypop to end the movement because of the Datia election."
The government has also paused its e-token system for fertilizer distribution and will set up a committee to suggest fixes.